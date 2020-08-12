Experts discuss safely returning to campus, COVID-19 vaccine trials

(WTNH)– We are seeing how may campuses are handling the fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Keith Grant, the Senior Director of Infection Prevention with Hartford HealthCare, tells us about how “Campus Health” is helping to return students back to college and what kinds of things students can do to stay safe on campus in the video above.

COVID-19 vaccines are big news lately around the world and right here in Connecticut.

Dr. Oneyma Ogbuago, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine, tells us about some news on vaccine trials and what types of candidates they’re looking for in the video below.

If you’re between the age of 18-85, and would be interested in possibly participating in this trial, you can find out more information and see if you would be eligible online here.