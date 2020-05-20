Experts discuss safety and ‘new normal’ for hospitals, latest Covid-19 research and treatment

(WTNH)– Reopening is certainly the theme around our state. However, hospitals never closed throughout this pandemic, they just learned some new safety measures.

Jeffrey Flaks, President and CEO, Hartford HealthCare, discusses the safety of hospitals, the new normal when it comes to the delivery of healthcare and more on a big announcement about mental health in the video above.

The CDC in South Korea is now saying a new study there shows it is likely that people can not be infected twice. There’s also a lot of buzz about the Moderna Vaccine and early reports of a successful Phase I clinical trial. Now scientists are saying they didn’t release critical information like data.

Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Joseph Vinetz with Yale Medicine and professor at Yale School of Medicine, has more on that study, the vaccine and hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug, that continues to make headlines in the video below.