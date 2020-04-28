Experts discuss the impact of coronavirus on hospitals in Eastern CT, pharmacies

(WTNH)– Hospitals all over the state are treating patients for coronavirus, even in Eastern Connecticut where things have been a bit quieter.

Donna Handley, President East Region, Backus and Windham Hospitals and Senior Vice President Of Hartford HealthCare, tells us about the current situation at Backus and Windham Hospital and the impact Covid-19 is having there in the video above.

Pharmacists have a critical and constantly evolving role during the pandemic. One key part of a hospital’s operation, that many may not think of, is the pharmacy.

Joseph Faulhaber, a Pharmacist at Saint Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport, tells us about how his role has been impacted by COVID-19 and what medicines they are giving to patients in the video below.