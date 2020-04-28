Experts discuss the impact of coronavirus on hospitals in Eastern CT, pharmacies

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)– Hospitals all over the state are treating patients for coronavirus, even in Eastern Connecticut where things have been a bit quieter.

Donna Handley, President East Region, Backus and Windham Hospitals and Senior Vice President Of Hartford HealthCare, tells us about the current situation at Backus and Windham Hospital and the impact Covid-19 is having there in the video above.

Pharmacists have a critical and constantly evolving role during the pandemic. One key part of a hospital’s operation, that many may not think of, is the pharmacy.

Joseph Faulhaber, a Pharmacist at Saint Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport, tells us about how his role has been impacted by COVID-19 and what medicines they are giving to patients in the video below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Children's characters dance outside CCMC to cheer up kids in isolation

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Children's characters dance outside CCMC to cheer up kids in isolation"

West Hartford officers, firefighters pay tribute to healthcare workers on the frontlines

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "West Hartford officers, firefighters pay tribute to healthcare workers on the frontlines"

CT Checkup: Southington farm feeds those in-need during pandemic with community-supported agricultural program

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Southington farm feeds those in-need during pandemic with community-supported agricultural program"

CT Checkup: Southington farm feeds those in-need during pandemic with community-supported agricultural program

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Southington farm feeds those in-need during pandemic with community-supported agricultural program"

Protesters ask Gov. Lamont to reopen CT as coronavirus hospitalizations continue to trend downward

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters ask Gov. Lamont to reopen CT as coronavirus hospitalizations continue to trend downward"

What will it take to reopen CT?

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "What will it take to reopen CT?"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss