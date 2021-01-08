Experts discuss the latest on the COVID-19 vaccine; the new variant strain from the UK

(WTNH)– We’re seeing a lot of COVID-19 vaccinations rolling out, some front line workers have already gotten their second shots.

Doctor Faiqa Cheema, Assistant Director of General Infectious Disease at Hartford Hospital, discusses how many vaccines have been administered so far and if there are other brands of the COVID vaccine coming in the video above.

A new variant strain of COVID-19 from the UK has been confirmed in CT.

Dr. Pei Hui, with Yale Medicine and Clinical Director of Molecular Diagnostics Laboratories at Yale School of Medicine, discusses the new variant strain from the UK and what the Yale School of Medicine and the Department of Health is working on regarding testing in the video below.