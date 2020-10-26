Experts discuss therapies available to treat Covid-19; Impact of virus on respiratory health

(WTNH) — As the COVID-19 second wave is here and doctors race to find a vaccine, what therapies are available for people who get sick and need them?

Dr. Mahalia Desruisseaux, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Associate Professor of Medicine at Yale School of Medicine, tells us about therapies like convalescent plasma, which therapies are currently available for emergency use in patients who are ill, and about a clinical trial on convalescent plasma in the video above.

After contracting COVID-19, First Lady Melania Trump recently cancelled public engagements citing a persistent cough. It’s a common symptom of the virus, with many patients experiencing lingering effects. This week is National Respiratory Health Week.

Doctor Samuel Pope, Medical Director of the Medical ICU at Hartford Hospital, talks about the impact of the virus on respiratory health, what happens in the body when COVID-19 strikes the lungs and what kind of symptoms do people have in the video below.