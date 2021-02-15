Experts discuss what the state’s low COVID positivity rate means for our daily lives; congestive heart failure

(WTNH)– From testing for variants to our state’s low positivity rate – what does this mean for our daily lives?

Doctor Manisha Juthani, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine, gives us the latest on testing for variant strains of COVID, nationally and here in CT, as well as if a low positivity rate means we should go to restaurants, travel or go see movies in person again in the video above.

One of the troubling parts of COVID is that people have been putting off procedures and checkups. Heart issues can be ignored.

Nicole Gallant, an APRN at Hartford HealthCare’s Heart & Vascular Institute, talks about a heart condition that can’t be ignored, congestive heart failure, and some of the symptoms as well as who is at risk in the video below.