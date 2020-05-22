Experts discuss what we’ve learned about COVID-19, how to stay safe if you’re heading out

Breaking News
(WTNH)– This pandemic has taken us all into a new way of doing things for healthcare especially, and it seems more is learned every new week.

Doctor Virginia Bieluch, Chief of Infectious Diseases at the the Hospital of Central Connecticut, a Hartford HealthCare network facility, tells us what the last two months have been like and what we’ve learned so far about COVID-19 in the video above.

It’s also Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer, but still so many people are fearful about going out in public. Many, however, will be at parks.

Dr. Jaimie Meyer, an Infectious Disease Specialist with Yale Medicine, tells us what you need to know to stay safe if you’re heading out in the video below.

