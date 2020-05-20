Experts question results of Covid-19 studies on reinfection, latest vaccines

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Can people be reinfected with COVID? Likely not according to the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This was all the result of a testing done a couple of months ago when people who seemed to have gotten better and the tests were negative and turned positive again,” says Dr. Joseph Vinetz.

Study researchers there are now saying that testing failures were behind it.

Dr. Vinetz, an infectious disease specialist with Yale Medicine, says there’s still no proof those recovered are immune.

He says, “They may or may not be susceptible to new infection but just because they test positive that doesn’t mean they are contagious to other people.”

Promising news on the Moderna vaccine were released by the biotech company. Experts are now pushing back, saying there is no data to support results of an early phase human clinical trial.

“We have no idea if their vaccine is safe when somebody gets a natural infection down the line. All it tells us is that they made an expected immune response to their vaccine.”

Dr. Vinetz is clear about the use of hydroxychloroquine outside of the hospital or clinical trial.

“It has no proven efficacy. It has no effect on disease progression.”

Yale researchers are now joining others looking into how COVID impacts the brain.

Doctors are reporting they are seeing more patients with severe cases, who are confused or delirious at times. Dr. Vinetz says they are looking for answers but it’s difficult to know whether it’s the virus itself or low oxygen levels among the critically ill.