Experts talk coronavirus impact on orthopedic surgeries, organ transplant survivors

(WTNH)– A healthcare expert explains the changes in orthopedic procedures and surgeries during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Jeffrey Pravda, an Orthopedist Surgeon with the CT Orthopaedic Institute, at Midstate Medical Center and Hartford Healthcare, tells us what patients can do about their medicine renewal and what represents a true orthopedic emergency in the video above.

Additionally, there are many people who are organ transplant survivors, worrying about how Covid-19 could affect their health.

Dr. Oscar Serrano, a Transplant Surgeon with Hartford Hospital, tells us if transplant patients or living donors are at higher risk for coronavirus in the video below.