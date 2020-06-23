Experts talk emergency care, senior living facilities amid pandemic

(WTNH)– During the height of the pandemic there was no place busier than hospital emergency rooms, which adapted to handle Covid-19 patients.

Audrey Scott, Assistant Nurse Manager of the Emergency Department, at Hartford Hospital, tells us how her and her colleagues in the emergency department are doing after three months of fighting this pandemic on the front lines and what they are seeing now in the video above.

This pandemic has also been especially tough on people living in independent living facilities and those who have family in these facilities that they have not been able to visit. Places like “Masonicare” stepped up to make their residents feel loved and entertained over the past few months.

J.P. Venoit, President and CEO Of Masonicare , talks about some of the beautiful things that have come out of this pandemic at their facilities in Wallingford, Mystic and Chester and how they’ve been recognizing their staff in the video below.