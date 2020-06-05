Experts talk impact of COVID-19 on weight loss and bariatric surgeries, neurosurgical services

(WTNH)– All areas of medical care have been impacted by the pandemic, including weight loss and bariatric surgery.

Doctor Darren Tishler, Director of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery with Hartford HealthCare, tells us the unique ways he still engages with patients and how he’s keeping his practice going during COVID-19 in the video above.

Hartford HealthCare is also planning to expand neurological services in Connecticut – so who could benefit?

Looking ahead beyond COVID-19, they’ve been preparing to expand neurosurgical services into Fairfield County and throughout Connecticut specifically, with a dedicated spine center in Westport.

Doctor Khalid Abbed, MD, Co-Physician-In-Chief Of the Hartford HealthCare Ayer Neuroscience Institute, tells us about the services offered in the video below.