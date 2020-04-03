Experts talk healthcare workers on the frontlines, legal assistance during coronavirus

(WTNH)– Doctors, nurses and hospitals are fighting the battle against coronavirus on the front-line.

Audrey Scott, an Assistant Nurse Manager of Emergency Medicine at Hartford Hospital, tells us how the staff holding up and what kind of support they have received in the video above.

During these times, people may also find the need for legal assistance.

Linda Allard, from Greater Hartford Legal Aid, tells us about the partnership between Hartford HealthCare and Greater Hartford Legal Aid in the video below.