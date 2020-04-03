Experts talk healthcare workers on the frontlines, legal assistance during coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)– Doctors, nurses and hospitals are fighting the battle against coronavirus on the front-line.

Audrey Scott, an Assistant Nurse Manager of Emergency Medicine at Hartford Hospital, tells us how the staff holding up and what kind of support they have received in the video above.

During these times, people may also find the need for legal assistance.

Linda Allard, from Greater Hartford Legal Aid, tells us about the partnership between Hartford HealthCare and Greater Hartford Legal Aid in the video below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford HealthCare experts talks healthcare workers on the frontlines

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford HealthCare experts talks healthcare workers on the frontlines"

Greater Hartford Legal Aid talks legal assistance during coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Greater Hartford Legal Aid talks legal assistance during coronavirus"

West Hartford JCC collects donations for local food pantry

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "West Hartford JCC collects donations for local food pantry"

Smith College sophomore gifted $3K from Taylor Swift after losing 2 jobs during coronavirus pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Smith College sophomore gifted $3K from Taylor Swift after losing 2 jobs during coronavirus pandemic"

Investigation underway after deadly officer-involved shooting in Manchester

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after deadly officer-involved shooting in Manchester"

Doctor develops breakthrough method to help coronavirus patients

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Doctor develops breakthrough method to help coronavirus patients"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss