Experts urge caution as Connecticut nears May 20 reopening

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As Governor Ned Lamont continues to stick with a strict May 20 reopening, he’s now getting push back on the date — some say it’s too soon, others say it’s not soon enough.

Protesters gathered at the Captial once again to voice their thoughts on the state reopening before May 20. Lamont said opening before that date is just not prudent. He even brought doctors and lawmakers into his daily briefing on Monday to help drive his point home.

“The disease spreads like fire, and it will only take about 10 to 20 to 30 patients to overwhelm any hospital,” explained Senator Dr. Saud Anwar.

While Lamont said he wants to take it slow and doesn’t want any false starts, experts said that’s entirely possible if the reopening is done incorrectly.

“People who run small businesses are not experts in infection control,” said “They are not virologist, so we need to give them very specific instructions as to how to sanitize when to sanitize, distance, etc.”

And experts said it won’t take much to cause another flare-up.

RELATED: If we stop social distancing when CT reopens, second coronavirus wave could hit in fall, Hartford HealthCare says

“We will have greatly ramped up our testing, so we will have a little early intel as to where some of those flare-ups could be,” Lamont said. “To be blunt, if you find on May 27 that we have had some flare-ups and it looks like the nail salons are too risky, we can always throttle it back, but I hope we don’t have to do that.”