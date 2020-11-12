Experts weighs in on CDC Thanksgiving guidelines; Discuss increase in demand for cosmetic treatments

(WTNH)– It’s almost Thanksgiving, a holiday synonymous with family gatherings. Covid is forcing a change in the way we celebrate this year.

Keith Grant, APRN, Senior Director of Infection Prevention with Hartford HealthCare, tells us why it’s so important for us to adhere to strict social distancing protocols now, and if outdoor touch football is advisable this year in the video above.

So many people have spent or are spending their work days on zoom calls where you may have pajama bottoms on but your face is seen close up! That has some people turning to dermatologists to look their best.

Dr. Hao Feng, Assistant Professor and Director of Laser Surgery and Cosmetic Dermatology with UConn Health, discusses how video conferencing has impacted the demand for cosmetic treatments, and gives some examples of common conditions people seek to treat in the video below.