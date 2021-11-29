Expired COIVD-19 vaccines administered to patients in Norwich last month

FILE – A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 as seniors and those considered high risk for contagion are eligible at a vaccination center set up in the parking lot of the Armed Forces Social Prevision Institute (IPSFA) in Caracas, Venezuela, June 7, 2021. On Monday, the U.S. will implement a new air travel policy to allow in foreign citizens who have completed a course of a vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization. That leaves people in Mexico, Hungary, Russia and elsewhere who received the non-approved Russian Sputnik V vaccine or the China-produced CanSino vaccine ineligible to board U.S.-bound flights. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix,. File)

SALEM, Conn. (WTNH) – Last month, some expired COVID-19 vaccines were administered to patients at the CVS Pharmacy in Norwich. News 8 learned that the Moderna vaccine expired on October 13, but was continued to be given to some people.

One Salem woman says she’s very concerned and wants to know how this could happen and also wants to reach out to others to let them know they should be asking about expiration dates when they get their shots.

CVS did contact everyone who was affected by this.

“Now that all the kids are being vaccinated, I wanted parents to know these are questions you should ask before you allow this to happen. What vaccine is this, what is the lot number, and what is the expiration date,” said Mary Ann Ferren.

Mary Ann Ferren says that CVS did offer her another shot if she wanted it, but she says she has concerns about that because right now the CDC is recommending booster shots or third shots six months after the second shot.

She wouldn’t want to get a shot that soon after just getting her second shot last month.