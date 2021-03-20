Extra COVID-19 vaccine doses available to eligible New Haven residents at local clinic

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker at Career High School during a COVID vaccine clinic on March 20, 2021.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Teachers and school staff in New Haven had a chance to get their COVID vaccine Saturday morning. The clinic at Hill Regional Carrer High School ended up with 400 extra doses, so the event has been opened to the public, according to Alder Darryl Barckeen Jr.

New Haven residents ages 45 and up are eligible to go get their COVID vaccine at Career High School at 140 Legion Ave. until 4 p.m. People are asked to bring a photo ID and, if applicable, insurance.

Earlier Saturday morning, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker received the COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic.