FAA awards $30-million in aid to Connecticut airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced Tuesday the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $30,344,477 in aid to 11 airports in Connecticut to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency, as part of the CARES Act.

This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.

You can view a list of Connecticut airports receiving funding on an interactive map, along with funding for all U.S. airports on the FAA’s website.