Fairfield medical device company donating masks to local hospitals

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Fairfield county medical technology company is stepping up to help local hospitals. They’re doing their part to help keep healthcare workers on the coronavirus front-line safe.

Ellen Su is the Chief Product Officer of Convexity Scientific. She says they manufacture products in China, so at the beginning of the year, they were really impacted.

“A lot of our factories were shut down for about a month or so,” Su said.

Their medical device company was massively hit about two months ago during the height of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

“Back in January our suppliers in Hong Kong and Shenzhen couldn’t find masks on the shelves and we actually bought a couple at CVS and mailed them over,” Su said.

Ellen and her company stepped up to help out, now that the roles have reversed.

Su said, “They were willing to spend their time to try and get us some masks since they were over the bulk of the crisis in China.”

Taking it a step further, Convexity Scientific is hoping to raise $10,000 to buy 5,000 masks.

“We decided to take some space in our shipments and try to get our suppliers to source equipment to get over here,” Su explained.

They’ve also set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of the personal protective equipment (PPE). Because of the high demand globally, the prices have gone up.

“Essentially,” Su said, “we’ve asked our supplier to start pulling together that order and preparing for that shipment.”

She says the plan is to get the masks to Hartford HealthCare and to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

“As two of the largest systems in the state they’re best to deal with distributing the products to the smaller clinics that need it most.”