Fairfield middle school to dismiss students early after cafeteria worker tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Fairfield middle school will be dismissing students early Monday after a cafeteria worker at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

School officials confirmed that Fairfield Woods Middle School, at 1115 Fairfield Woods Road, will have an early dismissal. Busses will begin picking those students up at 12:30 p.m.

This is due to a cafeteria worker testing positive for coronavirus. The school says that they were not able to serve lunch.

There are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss