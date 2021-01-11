Fairfield middle school to dismiss students early after cafeteria worker tests positive for COVID-19

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Fairfield middle school will be dismissing students early Monday after a cafeteria worker at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

School officials confirmed that Fairfield Woods Middle School, at 1115 Fairfield Woods Road, will have an early dismissal. Busses will begin picking those students up at 12:30 p.m.

This is due to a cafeteria worker testing positive for coronavirus. The school says that they were not able to serve lunch.

There are no further details at this time.