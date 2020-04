HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Families of incarcerated are fighting for their loved-ones release during the coronavirus pandemic Sunday afternoon.

A rally was held outside Governor Ned Lamont’s home in Hartford Sunday afternoon. Families and activists say time is running out to save lives as COVID-19 continues to spread in the state’s prisons and jails.

This was a follow-up rally from a protest last Monday when nearly 100 people held an in-car protest outside Governor Lamont’s house.