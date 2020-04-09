Farmington salon selling DIY hair coloring kits during coronavirus outbreak

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — It used to be if you had some downtime, it was the perfect time to visit a nail or salon, or a barbershop. Well, these are far from perfect times, so the nails and hair are on hold.

As for your coronavirus hairdo, you’re on your own. Coloring it, at least at one Farmington salon, there’s no “gray” area. If there is, they have you covered.

There are several districts statewide, and the Farmington district, which the Gallery Salon is part of, is still allowing curbside pickup.

“So what we’ve done, is created a kit called Soft Color which gives clients the opportunity to cover their gray hair without causing any damage,” said Gino Moncada, owner of the Gallery Salon. “[It] lasts about six or seen shampoos or so.”

Gallery is offering the service Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Anyone can call the salon, place the order and pay over the phone by credit card.

“They just pull up under the tent, we find out who they are and then we go out there, give them their bag. They pop open their truck, open their back door or open their window passenger window…try and keep a safe distance. We put the bag in the car and they’re off.”

The kit, which costs $25, includes the foam, which Moncada describes like a mousse, a brush, a cap, gloves, and oil that keeps hair healthy and shiny.

The salon got the word out on social media with a bit of a disclaimer.

“We cannot use permanent hair color, professional hair color in kits as some salons have been doing, but we don’t do that. We don’t believe that professional hair color should be given to anyone to do on their own at home.”

The salon even put a tutorial on its Facebook page.

Orders can be texted to Mary at (860) 677-7202. Other information can be found on the salon’s website.