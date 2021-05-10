FDA expands emergency use authorization for Pfizer COVID vaccine for ages 12-15

(WTNH) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents 12-15 Monday.
Back on Dec. 11, 2020, the FDA amended their emergency use authorization to include those 16 and older.
RELATED: Pfizer only COVID vaccine approved for 16, 17-year-olds, parent consent required
“The FDA’s expansion of the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age is a significant step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. told ABC News. “Today’s action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic. Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations.”