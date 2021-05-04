FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within a week

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Pfizer announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(AP/WTNH) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15 by next week, setting up shots for many before the beginning of the next school year.

That’s according to a federal official and a person familiar with the process.

According to ABC News, experts have said vaccinating younger populations is critical because even though they are less likely to get seriously ill –they can still get and spread COVID to others, especially when indoors, close together, interacting with people outside of their homes.

The FDA action would be followed by a meeting of a federal vaccine advisory committee to discuss whether to recommend the shot for 12- to 15-year-olds.

Then, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would act on the committee’s recommendation. Those steps could be completed in a matter of days.

Connecticut is now the first state in the county to have half of its adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with 69% of adult residents receiving their first dose. Governor Ned Lamont hopes to reach 80% of residents with their first dose, in an effort to reach herd immunity.