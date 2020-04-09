‘Feeding the Front Line’: Popular restaurants in West Hartford feed first responders, healthcare workers during coronavirus outbreak

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — “Feeding the Front Lines” during the coronavirus outbreak is now the mission of a large restaurant group in West Hartford.

Some really popular restaurants in West Hartford like Treva and Zohara are owned by the Doro Restaurant Group, and the owner says since they had to shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, they found a new purpose.

A few weeks ago, they reached out to the hospitals in the area and asked what do you need. At first, they fed 30 workers. Then it climbed, and it kept going.

They have since started collecting donations. So far, they’ve handed out 1,500 meals to healthcare workers at Hartford Hospital, St. Francis Hospital, UConn Medical Center, and Middlesex Hospital. Plus, they’re feeding the more than 200 workers they had to lay off in their restaurants.

The CEO Dorjan Puka says the reaction has been amazing.

The nurses and the doctors they were very appreciative. We have a joke now, we can’t wait to go to work because we have great food waiting for us.

– Dorjan Puka/CEO DORO Restaurant Group

He tells News 8, estimates show more than 50% of restaurants will not be able to reopen once this is over. He says this is a creative and important way to keep the restaurant industry going, while helping the heroes working in the hospitals right now.

