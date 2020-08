(WTNH) — More help is on the way for people in Connecticut who collect unemployment.

FEMA has approved a grant allowing the state to put an extra $300 into checks for those unemployed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a part of the Lost Wages Assistance Program created to help those who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

