FEMA awards CT more than $3.5 for COVID expenses

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved $3,506,087 in federal funding to the Connecticut Department of Housing (DOH) for Emergency Protective Measures.

The money is a direct result of the major disaster declaration for the state’s COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic created an immediate threat to the health and safety of residents and required an emergency response and protective measures throughout the state of Connecticut.

In response, DOH utilized contracts to provide non-congregate sheltering to the homeless population to decrease the spread of COVID-19 to lessen the eminent threat.

This grant is funded through FEMA’s Public Assistance Grant program which reimburses communities for actions taken in the immediate response and during recovery from a disaster.

The money is authorized under Section 403 of the Robert T. Stafford Act, as a result of a partnership between FEMA and the State of Connecticut Emergency Management Agency.

“FEMA’s Public Assistance grant program is essential to helping communities recovering from a federally declared disaster get back on their feet,” said Regional Administrator and Federal Coordinating Officer Captain Russ Webster, who oversees FEMA’s COVID operations in Connecticut.