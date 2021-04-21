FEMA COVID-19 Vaccine Mobile Clinic at Brass Mill Center Mall in Waterbury postponed due to severe weather

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– The FEMA COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Unit at the Brass Mill Center Mall in Waterbury has been postponed due to the potential for several weather Wednesday.

All scheduled appointments and walk-ups will now be honored on Thursday, April 22, and Friday, April 23, at the clinics at the Waterbury Police Activity League (PAL) location, at 64 Division Street in Waterbury.

The hours of operation for the Waterbury FEMA Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine clinics are 4 pm to 9 pm.

Severe weather of high winds, lightning and heavy rains is expected for parts of the state throughout the day Wednesday. Click here for the latest forecast.

