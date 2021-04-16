FEMA COVID vaccine clinic in Hartford this weekend; no appointment needed

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WNH) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic is now in the Capital City.

In partnership with the City of Hartford and Trinity Health of New England, FEMA is giving Hartford residents the chance to get the Pfizer vaccine at its clinics this weekend.

On Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17, the clinic will be at the Wish Museum School parking lot on 350 Barbour Street from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Sunday, April 18 and Monday, April 19, the clinic will move to St. Lawrence O’Toole/Maria Reina de la Paz Parish on 494 New Britain Avenue from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Appointments are not needed but are encouraged. Hartford residents can call 211 to make an appointment.

Residents are asked to bring a photo ID or a recent piece of mail with their Hartford address.

Even though the Pfizer vaccine is approved for people 16 and older, the clinic will only vaccinate people 18 and up. The clinic is first-come, first-served, but people are encouraged to bring family and friends who also need to be vaccinated.