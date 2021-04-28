FEMA COVID vaccine unit in East Hartford Wednesday & Thursday

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The FEMA COVID vaccination unit is headed to East Hartford this week.

The clinic will be at the former Showcase Cinemas on 936 Silver Lane on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Patients are asked to enter from Silver Lane to Applegate Lane.

UConn Health will be there to administer the Pfizer vaccine to people 16 and up. 16 and 17-year-olds must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Appointments for the second dose will be made the day you get your first dose.

Walk-ins are accepted. You can also make an appointment through UConn Health by calling 860-679-6547.

Students studying at UConn Health will be volunteering at the vaccination site.