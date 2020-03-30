Field hospitals, first-responders housing now offered at CT universities, public entertainment venues

WEST HAVEN, Conn, (WTNH) — Last week field hospitals began to go up across the state. Now, colleges and sports arenas are taking up the call to arms, by opening up their dorms and public spaces to first responders who can’t go home–for fear of infecting their own families–while they work on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Local hospitals, health organizations prep for surge in coronavirus patients with more screenings, field hospitals

“They’re putting in long long hours. They’re putting their lives on the line. Every day, for all of us,” said Doug Whiting with the University of New Haven.

UNH has been one of the first to step up. Their doors are open starting Tuesday for New Haven and West Haven police officers and firefighters. The university is heeding the call for help from the cavalry itself—200 beds for front line workers.

“The beds are ready, the dorms are ready, each individual will have a private suite so they won’t have to share space. Private baths, kitchen facilities, they’ve all been cleaned and disinfected,” said Whiting.

Sacred Heart University, too, is offering a safe space for doctors, nurses, police officers and firefighters from Bridgeport and Fairfield to stay, sleep, and even recover if they do test positive.

The University says it’s expecting staff from Bridgeport and St. Vincent’s hospitals.

“We’re also working on areas we can quarantine them and isolate them,” said Sacred Heart University’s Gary MacNamara.

SHU will be available for first-responders at the end of the week.

“It’s going to be part of the solution,” said Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim, announcing that he will be opening Webster Bank Arena to house 128 hospital beds—a backup for city hospitals dealing with a possible surge in the critically ill.

WBA will be functioning as a field hospital beginning Tuesday.

RELATED: Webster Bank Arena opens doors to help hospital overflow during coronavirus outbreak

Across Connecticut, state and local officials have issued calls for action.

Friday, an outraged New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker publicly stated that Yale University has not acted fast enough to help house the city’s police officers and firefighters, whose ranks have already endured positive COVID-19 cases.

A day later, Yale announced they’ll have 300 beds open by the end of the week, has already planned on investing $5 million dollars to help the city fight the pandemic, and will conduct expedited testing for first responders.

RELATED: Yale agrees to provide dorms for first-responders amid coronavirus outbreak

“Nobody wants to bring this infection home to their families. But yet they’re put on that frontline to deal with that. So where are they going to go? Well hopefully some of them know they have a home at Sacred Heart for as long as they need it,” said Sacred Heart’s MacNamara.

Mohegan Sun, the Connecticut Convention Center, and the University of Hartford are all under consideration for use as first-responder housing and hospital overflow sites.

Quinnipiac University has announced it will be offering 50 university-owned apartments to first-responders who need to self-isolate. It is also donating supplies to healthcare workers and food to food banks.

RELATED: Quinnipiac University donates medical supplies, food to combat coronavirus

WEB EXTRA: Hartford University and Quinnipiac University will also be offering housing to first-responders

Connecticut State Colleges and Universities will also be used to house emergency medical personnel and COVID-19 patients. The Fieldhouses at Southern and Western will be staged this week for potential hospital overflow. It’s all hands on deck as as Connecticut braces for the worst of the surge.