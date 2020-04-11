Firefighters salute hospital workers in Waterbury on coronavirus frontline

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Ask workers at St. Mary’s Hospital on the frontlines of fighting coronavirus and they’ll tell you it’s been a tough battle.

Debbie Timpanelli, a cardiac technician at St. Mary’s Hospital, got emotional talking with News 8 about it.

“Seeing all these people sick,” she said. “Seeing the streets empty. Seeing people not being able to touch each other, hug each other when we’re feeling sad; we’re down in emotional times in the hospital, we can’t hug each other. Like, I would love to hug my friend — she’s been under emotional stress. It’s hard but you just do it.”

A big gesture from the Waterbury Fire Department made things a bit easier on Friday and even brought a smile to Timpanelli’s face. Several trucks lined up one after the other honking their horns in a unified salute to workers, like Timpanelli who continue to try to help others heal on the front lines of this pandemic.

“It’s just our small way of giving back to them,” said Deputy Fire Chief, Rick Hart. “Showing our appreciation for the hard work they do.”

Timpanelli was among a bunch of workers standing on the sidewalks outside the hospital cheering and waving at the trucks blared by.

“Oh my God, we appreciate that very much,” she said. “It felt so good.”

As of 8 p.m. Friday, Waterbury reported 517 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths.