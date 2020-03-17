First case of coronavirus confirmed in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury has confirmed the city’s first positive case of coronavirus on Tuesday.

The Director of Emergency Management confirms to News 8 that a woman in her late twenties has tested positive for coronavirus.

The woman was referred by her doctor to get tested at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury and her test came back positive for Covid-19.

She is self quarantined in her home at this time.

Officials say that this is not a community transfer of the virus because she contracted the disease overseas.