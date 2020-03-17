Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus Alert
Closings
There are currently 130 active closings. Click for more details.

First case of coronavirus confirmed in Waterbury

Coronavirus

by: Alex Ceneviva,

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury has confirmed the city’s first positive case of coronavirus on Tuesday.

The Director of Emergency Management confirms to News 8 that a woman in her late twenties has tested positive for coronavirus.

The woman was referred by her doctor to get tested at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury and her test came back positive for Covid-19.

She is self quarantined in her home at this time.

Officials say that this is not a community transfer of the virus because she contracted the disease overseas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Wallingford family in 14-day quarantine after trip to Spain cut short by Trump coronavirus travel ban

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wallingford family in 14-day quarantine after trip to Spain cut short by Trump coronavirus travel ban"

Mayor Justin Elicker, COO of schools Pinto address New Haven's Coronavirus response, focusing on education

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Justin Elicker, COO of schools Pinto address New Haven's Coronavirus response, focusing on education"

Connecticut State Trooper charged with DUI in Waterbury

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecticut State Trooper charged with DUI in Waterbury"

Mayor Elicker issues State of Emergency after second New Haven resident confirmed positive for coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Elicker issues State of Emergency after second New Haven resident confirmed positive for coronavirus"

Yale-New Haven Health employee tests positive for COVID-19

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yale-New Haven Health employee tests positive for COVID-19"

Hamden parents say doctors won't test their 16-year-old son for coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden parents say doctors won't test their 16-year-old son for coronavirus"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss