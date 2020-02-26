Breaking News
CEMA asking Governor Lamont to take immediate action in protecting state from Coronavirus
First case of Coronavirus reported in Latin America

(Claudio Furlan/Lapresse via AP)

Sao Paulo, Brazil (WTNH/CNN) — Brazil’s health minister confirmed Wednesday that a 61-year-old Brazilian man who arrived in Sao Paulo after traveling to Italy is the first case of coronavirus in Brazil. 

Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said the man arrived in Brazil on Saturday without any symptoms and spent the weekend with his family before coming down with symptoms and going to a health clinic on Monday. 

He was hospitalized and tested positive for the virus in a preliminary test and was isolated. The second test confirmed he had the virus. The man had been in Italy since February 9.

Brazilian authorities are mapping who the man came in contact with. 

