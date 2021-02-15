First case of South African variant of COVID-19 virus confirmed in CT resident

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont and state public health officials have confirmed that the first case of the “South African” variant of the COVID-19 virus, has been detected in a Connecticut resident.

Officials say that the Connecticut patient is currently being hospitalized out of state and their condition is improving. The patient is also a Fairfield County resident between the ages of 60-70 who has not traveled recently.

The variant, also known as the B.1.351 variant, was reported this weekend in New York so the CT Department of Public Health and local health officials are coordinating with officials in New York. Contact tracing has also been completed.

Officials say that this variant is more contagious and can cause more serious illness than the original COVID-19 virus. It was first detected in South Africa in October 2020 and then discovered in the United States at the end of January 2021.

“Seeing another variant in our state reminds us yet again the severity of this pandemic and reinforces the need for us to take all of the necessary precautions which have proven to be successful over the past year. The virus does not recognize state boundaries, and it certainly does not recognize international borders, which means the responsibility is on all of us to do what we can on a personal basis to mitigate the spread,” said Governor Lamont.

Acting DPH Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford advised that Connecticut residents should follow new CDC guidance issued last week, which calls for double masking in certain circumstances.

“With the variants currently circulating in the United States and in Connecticut, it is more important than ever to prevent transmission of the virus. We do that by ensuring that masks are being worn correctly and are as effective as possible. Masks should always cover the nose and mouth completely. In some instances, a cloth mask along with a surgical mask may be the best approach according to the CDC, in order to prevent droplets from escaping or entering through gaps in masks,” said Acting Commissioner Gifford.