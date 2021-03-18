 

First case of the P1 COVID variant found in New Haven

Coronavirus

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Illustration of changing genetic structure to new strain. (Getty Images)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced in a Thursday COVID press briefing the first case of the P1 COVID variant was spotted in New Haven.

According to the governor, the first case of the variant that has spread in Brazil was found in a New Haven resident. Officials say the variant was recognized on March 1.

This is breaking news. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

