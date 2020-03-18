First coronavirus death reported in Connecticut

Video above is from a related story.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The coronavirus has claimed its first life in the state of Connecticut.

Governor Ned Lamont announced Wednesday that a man in his 80s, who was recently admitted to Danbury Hosptial, has died of COVID-19 complications.

He was a resident of an assisted living facility in Ridgefield.

Currently, there are 96 confirmed cases of the virus in the state.

A statement released by the governor read:

It is with sadness today that we are confirming the first death of a person in Connecticut due to severe complications from COVID-19. The patient, a man in his 80s, had recently been admitted to Danbury Hospital, where he was receiving treatment. He had been a resident of an assisted living facility in Ridgefield. I want to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and medical professionals at the hospital who did everything in their power to save his life. I also want to acknowledge the dedicated professionals from hospitals and medical centers throughout our state who continue to work on the front lines and treat patients, in addition to all of the support staff who are providing critical assistance through this trying time. We know that people of an advanced age and in certain conditions are among the most at risk of this disease, however I urge everyone in Connecticut – regardless of age or condition – to take an active role in doing their part to reduce the spread of this virus throughout our communities so we can protect one another.

