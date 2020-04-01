First CT National Guard airman, soldier test positive for coronavirus

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An airman assigned to 103rd Airlift Wing in East Granby and a soldier assigned to Joint Force Headquarters, who works in Middletown, have tested positive for coronavirus, the Connecticut National Guard said Tuesday.

The first individual is a male, between 20-30 years of age, who has been hospitalized. The second individual is a female, between 40-50 years of age, who is recovering while self-monitoring symptoms at home.

The airman is a traditional guardsman who trains one weekend per month and two weeks in the summer. He has not been on base at Bradley Air National Guard since March 8, 2020.

The soldier is an active guard/reserve member who works full-time for the Connecticut National Guard and was last in a military facility on March 19, 2020.

“The Connecticut Military Department continues to monitor the situation and known contacts in their work areas,” officials said in a statement. “We have conducted appropriate deep cleaning of their work areas and have implemented aggressive force health protection measures to protect our Soldiers, Airmen, Civilians, and Families.”

For the first time, the Connecticut Military Department has authorized “virtual drill” for traditional members to continue to receive relevant training via distance learning to protect the majority of the force who are not actively assigned to COVID-19 response missions.