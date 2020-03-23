First Derby resident tests positive for coronavirus

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Derby officials have announced the city’s first case of coronavirus.

Officials said the person is currently in quarantine, and individuals who live in the same home will also be quarantined.

“This remains a rapidly evolving situation and with multiple different laboratories processing tests, the number of confirmed cases is more than likely to increase,” officials said in a release. “The City of Derby will continue to work with the Naugatuck Valley Health District and area hospitals to provide the most up to date information available. Please practice social distancing and stay home as much as you can.”

On March 27, Mayor Richard Dziekan signed an emergency declaration for the city amid coronavirus outbreak. At that time there were no confirmed cases.

So far, there are 415 cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut. It is unclear if this case was included in those numbers.

