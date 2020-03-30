First DOC inmate in CT tests positive for COVID-19

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The State of Connecticut Department of Corrections announced Monday they have confirmed their first case of COVID-19 in their inmate population.

The patient is a 32-year-old male offender who is incarcerated at the Corrigan Radgowski Correctional Center in Uncasville, CT. He is the first DOC inmate in the system to test positive for coronavirus.

DOC reports that as soon as the inmate began showing symptoms he was isolated. When his test came back positive he was placed in a negative pressure isolation room.

The individual’s name is being withheld due to HIPAA regulations.

This comes shortly after three DOC officers in the state tested positive for the virus last week.