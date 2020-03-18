2 U.S. Congressmen test positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — U.S. representatives Mario Diaz-Balart, Republican of Florida, and Ben McAdams, Democrat of Utah, have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet Wednesday evening, Diaz-Balart reported after feeling ill over the weekend he was notified he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

He said he attended a vote on the House floor Friday. Out of an abundance of caution he decided to self-isolate in D.C. and not return to his home in South Florida for fear of putting his wife at risk of contracting the virus.

He began feeling symptoms including fever and headache Saturday evening.

Wednesday evening Diaz-Balart was notified he had tested positive for the highly-contagious COVID-19.

In a statement, he said, “I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better. However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times.”

I'm feeling much better. However, it's important that everyone take this seriously and follow @CDCgov guidelines in order to avoid getting sick & mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times. pic.twitter.com/g5W5vSQIyH — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) March 18, 2020

Later on Wednesday evening, McAdams said he too had been diagnosed.

“Today I learned that I tested positive,” he said in a statement released on Twitter. “I am still working for Utahns and pursuing efforts to get Utahns the resources they need as I continue doing my job from home until I know it is safe to end my self-qurantine.”

