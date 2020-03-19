1  of  2
First Meriden resident tests positive for coronavirus
First Meriden resident tests positive for coronavirus

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The first Meriden resident has tested positive for coronavirus.

Meriden City Manager Tim Coon and Health and Human Services Director Lea Crown announced Thursday that the city had its first confirmed case of Covid-19.

People who have been in close contact with the patient have been notified and were ordered to quarantine for 14 days.

“We have anticipated this inevitable moment and we are taking every step we can to mitigate the spread of the virus and keep Meriden safe,” said Coon.

“We are taking the identification of COVID-19 in our state and city very seriously. We continue to urge our residents to take precautions to reduce the spread of this virus in our City and State. To reduce the chance of getting the virus: please stay home if you are sick, stay away from large crowds, wash your hands, avoid touching your face, and maintain social distancing of six feet,” added Crown.

City Hall is working to respond to the developing situation and will be implementing actions in the coming days to keep residents safe and healthy.

