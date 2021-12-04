First omicron COVID-19 case in Conn. confirmed

Omicron, the latest COVID-19 variant of concern designated by the World Health Organization, gets its name from a letter in the Greek alphabet. (Photo: Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the first case of the new COVID-19 variant omicron has been detected in Connecticut.

According to the Connecticut State Public Health Laboratory, a man in his 60s from Hartford County developed symptoms on Nov. 27 and tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 29. A molecular test was also positive on Dec. 1. While a family member who traveled to New York City for the Anime NYC 2021 convention had tested positive as well, their symptoms have resolved. An additional family member is waiting on their COVID-19 testing results.

The individual, as well as their family member, are both fully vaccinated, health officials said.

In a statement, Lamont noted that the variant has been spreading around the world, and “we presumed it was already in our state.”

“This likely is not the only case of the variant in the state. That being said, I must urge everyone in Connecticut not to panic,” Lamont said. “While we are still learning more about this variant, our health providers are continuing to do their best to protect everyone. We have life-saving tools like vaccines and boosters available to fight this pandemic – including the Delta and Omicron variants – and I urge everyone to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and everyone around them.”

The Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani also noted that it was only a matter of time before the variant was found in Connecticut.

“Although Omicron appears to be more infectious than the Delta variant, both affected individuals have had mild symptoms to date,” Juthani said in a statement. “It is reassuring as their immunity seems to be helping them fight off this infection. Vaccination and boosters are still our greatest offenses. If we can keep people out of the hospital, reducing morbidity and mortality of COVID-19, it is still a win for vaccines in our society.”

Multiple COVID-19 booster clinics have opened throughout the state and the CDPH urges residents to receive booster doses at their earliest convenience.

Instructions on how to get the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters in Connecticut can be found at ct.gov/covidvaccine.

Booster clinics are currently available at the following locations:

New Haven : New Haven Public Library, 7 days a week, 10am to 4pm – No appointment needed

: New Haven Public Library, 7 days a week, 10am to 4pm – No appointment needed Stamford : Jackie Robinson Park, 7 days a week, 10am to 4pm – No appointment needed

: Jackie Robinson Park, 7 days a week, 10am to 4pm – No appointment needed Trumbull : Trumbull Mall, Friday to Sunday, 11am to 3pm – No appointment needed

: Trumbull Mall, Friday to Sunday, 11am to 3pm – No appointment needed Waterbury : 910 Wolcott St, 9a-3p Saturday and 8a-12p Sunday – No appointment needed

: 910 Wolcott St, 9a-3p Saturday and 8a-12p Sunday – No appointment needed Windsor Locks: Bradley Airport, Thursday through Sunday, 11am to 7pm – No appointment needed

Visit portal.ct.gov/vaccine-portal/DPH-van-clinics for a full list of walk-up clinics provided by the state. There are also various pop-up single-day clinics across the state.