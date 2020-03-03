First ‘presumptive positive’ case of COVID 19 reported in Massachusetts, second possible case of coronavirus in the state if confirmed by CDC

NUTLEY, NJ – FEBRUARY 28: A researcher works in a lab that is developing testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus at Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation on February 28, 2020 in Nutley, New Jersey. The facility develops novel therapies for some of the worlds most difficult diseases. At least 53 countries have reported cases of infection. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

MASSACHUSETTES (WTNH) — The first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 has been reported in Massachusetts Monday. This follows one confirmed case of coronavirus announced Sunday.

The MA Department of Health announced Monday evening the patient is a female in her 20’s from Norfolk. She recently traveled on a school trip to Italy and was symptomatic upon arrival. She is recovering at home.

According to health officials, the patient’s coronavirus testing began Friday at the State Public Health Laboratory. The state is waiting on a confirmed positive from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If confirmed, this would be the second confirmed case in the state.

Health officials say the risk to the public from COVID-19 remains low.

“We are grateful this individual is recovering,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH. “We understand the concern this new virus is causing, and our state’s ability to quickly test for the virus is a positive development. The risk to the public from COVID-19 remains low in Massachusetts.”