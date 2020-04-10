First responders honor healthcare workers at St. Francis hospital in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a scene that has played out all over Connecticut – all over the world for that matter. First responders parading past hospitals, lights flashing and sirens blaring, to thank and honor those helping patients battle coronavirus.

Friday afternoon in Hartford was no different, as members of the Hartford Fire Department and other first responders drove past St. Francis hospital to show their respect for the healthcare professionals working inside, trying to save lives.

It’s a moment of respect being paid from one group of people taking part in the fight to another group doing the same. They all understand the risks and rewards involved in putting their own lives on the line to help people survive this deadly disease.

And we say thank you to all of them.