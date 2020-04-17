First responders salute healthcare workers in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a scene that has played out all over the world – frontline workers in the fight against Coronavirus showing their respect for one another.

Friday in New Britain it was police officers, firefighters and EMT’s driving past the Hospital of Central Connecticut with lights and sirens blaring. There was even a flyover by a LifeStar helicopter.

The hospital staff gathered outside to return the show of respect.

“This is extremely moving,” said Roxanne Aldi-Quaresima who works at the hospital. “We are in this together. It’s so moving, and it just shows that we’re supporting each other and we’re supporting our community.”

A similar salute was held Friday afternoon outside MidState Medical Center in Meriden.