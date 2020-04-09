First responders thank Yale New Haven Hospital staff for hard work during pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — First responders from surrounding towns came out to salute and thank Yale New Haven Hospital workers for their hard work during the pandemic.

“The fire department came by and raised the noise level and really sent a message of appreciation and value to the healthcare workers that are in the wars of this,” said Ena Williams, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer with Yale New Haven Hospital.

Just some of the hospital workers who have been putting their lives on the line to help their Connecticut neighbors came outside the hospital.







“You see this sort of line up of our team that is a really tiny portion of all the people that are in this building everyday, every moment taking care of patients,” Williams added.

They’re connecting patients with family members in ways they’ve never done before.

“We had a teenager in one of our units, and we were able to use again video monitoring to comings with his mom and with our nursing team,” she said.

Williams told News 8 morale boost is what hard-working healthcare professionals need right now.

“As I celebrate this with our team here at Yale New Haven Hospital, I also want to celebrate this with all of our health caregivers,” said Williams.

Hospital workers said it’s nice to be appreciated for work they do everyday.