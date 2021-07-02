First ‘Rock the Shot’ COVID vaccine clinic happening at Stafford Motor Speedway Friday

(WTNH) — If you still haven’t gotten the COVID vaccine shot, the state of Connecticut is giving a little incentive to do it.

The first of 12 dedicated “Rock the Shot” vaccination clinics will be held Friday evening at Stafford Motor Speedway from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It might be a good idea to get there early since the first 24 people who get the vaccine at the clinic will win a pair of tickets to see the country star Luke Bryan at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford.

If you do not win the concert tickets, you will be eligible for other incentives.

The list of concerts currently available through “Rock the Shot” include:

Xfinity Theatre – Hartford

7/16 – Luke Bryan

8/21 – Thomas Rhett

9/3 – Lil Baby

9/29 – Jonas Brothers

10/8 – Florida Georgia Line

HHC Amphitheater – Bridgeport

8/20 – Brothers Osborne

9/8 – Trippie Redd

9/29 – NF

10/1 – Rod Wave

To fill out an entry form for tickets, Connecticut residents who have been vaccinated should visit ct.gov/rocktheshot. More concerts will be added in the future.