First ‘Rock the Shot’ COVID vaccine clinic happening at Stafford Motor Speedway Friday

Coronavirus

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — If you still haven’t gotten the COVID vaccine shot, the state of Connecticut is giving a little incentive to do it.

The first of 12 dedicated “Rock the Shot” vaccination clinics will be held Friday evening at Stafford Motor Speedway from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It might be a good idea to get there early since the first 24 people who get the vaccine at the clinic will win a pair of tickets to see the country star Luke Bryan at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford.

If you do not win the concert tickets, you will be eligible for other incentives.

The list of concerts currently available through “Rock the Shot” include:

Xfinity Theatre – Hartford

  • 7/16 – Luke Bryan
  • 8/21 – Thomas Rhett
  • 9/3 – Lil Baby
  • 9/29 – Jonas Brothers
  • 10/8 – Florida Georgia Line

HHC Amphitheater – Bridgeport

  • 8/20 – Brothers Osborne
  • 9/8 – Trippie Redd
  • 9/29 – NF
  • 10/1 – Rod Wave

To fill out an entry form for tickets, Connecticut residents who have been vaccinated should visit ct.gov/rocktheshotMore concerts will be added in the future.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tolland

First 'Rock the Shot' COVID vaccine clinic happening at Stafford Motor Speedway Friday

News /

Vernon Motel 6 owner shot, killed after argument over $10 pool pass

News /

Vernon PD: One dead in moped scooter crash on RT 30

News /

Willington teen dead following crash into tree in Mansfield

News /

Stafford Springs observes Flag Day with food, friends, honor to veterans

News /

Gov. Lamont, Griffin Health team up at Stafford Motor Speedway to help CT get to COVID vaccine finish line

News /
More Tolland

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss