‘Folks, we have to wake up’: Coronavirus hitting close to home for Waterbury state representative

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — With positive coronavirus cases creeping towards the 100 mark in Waterbury, it is easy to spot the concern in the city.

Many people, like Brett Morrison, are walking around wearing masks.

“I’ve been around people — too many people,” he said. “And they caught it, so I’m not trying to bring it to my job. I’m looking out for my safety and theirs too.”

For a popular state lawmaker, who represents Waterbury at the state Capitol, the fight against the coronavirus is very personal.

State Representative Geraldo Reyes represents the 75th district in Waterbury. He grew up in the Brass City. He said he has several family friends who are currently battling the virus. One friend is in the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

“It’s scary,” said Rep. Reyes.

Another friend is in self-quarantine.

“We pray for her and her family,” he said.

He said another friend’s father recently died in Boston. His friend’s family believes he contracted the virus after attending a church service there.

All of this is prompted Reyes to speak exclusively to News 8. He wanted to hammer home the message that we should all practice social distancing and remain at least six feet apart and not go out in groups.

“Folks, we have to wake up,” Reyes said. “Honest to God, buckle down, stay home. Stay home for your family’s sake and your own sake.”

Rep. Reyes also shared with News 8 the scare the virus has given his own family. Right before the interview, he received a phone call that his son-in-law tested negative for the virus.

“I thank God that my son-in-law is fine,” he said. “But, these things have got to stop.”