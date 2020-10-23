Foodshare extending food distribution into November

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Foodshare will continue to serve families in need during the pandemic this November.

Starting in November, food distribution will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. They will be closed on Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays, as well as on Thanksgiving Day.

Foodshare will provide one allocation of food per car.

The Rentschler Field distribution site alone has served nearly 200,000 households and has provided over 5 million meals.

This will be the seventh month Foodshare has been distributing food to Connecticut families looking to put food on the table.

Community members can access help through the following:

Mobile Foodshare an outdoor pantry-on-wheels, to find a site near you please text “FOODSHARE” to 85511 or go to www.foodshare.org/mobile.

To find a food pantry and other resources near you, call 2-1-1 or go to 211ct.org.

If you are interested in volunteering or would like to donate to help us continue to serve our neighbors visit www.foodshare.org