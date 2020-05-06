Foodshare extending Rentschler Field distribution through end of May

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTH) — Foodshare announced Wednesday that it is extending its distribution operation at Rentschler Field in East Hartford until the end of May. 

On average Foodshare says it provides food to approximately 1200 households per day.

“With no decline in attendance, we have made the decision to keep our emergency food distribution running through the month of May,” said Jason Jakubowski, President and CEO of Foodshare.

“The financial support from our corporate and community partners plus an incredible group of volunteers is what is allowing us to continue this work,” continued Jakubowski. “We also remain grateful to Governor Lamont, Lieutenant Governor Bysiewicz and the Capital Region Development Authority for allowing us to continue to use Rentschler Field.”

Based on a recent survey, Foodshare estimates that approximately 70% of those served at the drive-thru food distribution are new to food insecurity. Jakubowski said “Our goal is to keep this operation running throughout the duration of this crisis.”

The Rentschler Field distribution center operates weekdays from 8:30 a.m. through noon. People are asked to use the Silver Lane entrance to the stadium for pickup and gates will close each day at noon.

